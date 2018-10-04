VWCT sets auditions for upcoming play

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced upcoming auditions for the comedy Dashing Through the Snowby the writing team of Jones, Hope, and Wooten. Director Steve Lane will hold auditions on Sunday, October 7, at 2 p.m. and Monday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at the theatre, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

The cast can be as large as 18 or as small as eight, with actors doubling parts. Lane promises this show will be fun to rehearse, fun to watch, and fun to perform.

Dashing Through the Snow takes place four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, as a colorful parade of guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn to cause holiday comedy. A niece and nephew try to end a 30-year feud; actors from a touring production of A Christmas Carolarrive to fulfill a promise; Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves attempt a lover’s rendezvous: and a family plans a spur-of-the-moment Christmas Eve wedding. Trina, the innkeeper of this inn, has more than she can handle coping with these lodgers.

This show is split into four scenes. Each scene has its own characters and plot arc. Once that scene is over, those characters are gone — with the exception of Trina, the owner of the inn who is in every scene; Mr Boykin, a bed and breakfast reviewer who is heard over the intercom in the first three scenes; and Lou Ida, the surly housekeeper and cook who is heard offstage in the first two scenes.

Show dates are November 29 and 30 and December 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, with 8 p.m. performances, except for Sundays matinees, which are at 2 p.m.

Visit www.vwct.orgfor more information.