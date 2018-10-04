Lake Campus constructing new addition

VW independent/submitted information

CELINA — Construction on the Extension Building Project at Wright State University-Lake Campus began this week.

This renovation and construction project will add more than 7,000 square feet to Andrews Hall and will include a new Library and Technology Center, Nursing Lab, and Science Education Lab. The $2.8 million project is slated to be complete by fall 2019.

Muhlenkamp Building Cor-poration in Coldwater will serve as the general contractor for this project. Funding for the project was provided by numerous local donors and state appropriations.

“We are very fortunate to have received donations from local individuals, businesses, and organizations to make this project a reality,” said Lake Campus Dean and CAO Jay Albayyari. “State Representative Keith Faber also made a significant impact on this project by helping Wright State University-Lake Campus secure state funding.”

For more information and updates about this construction and renovation project, visit http://lake.wright.edu/extensionbuilding.