Howard Gale Mongold

Howard Gale “Howie” Mongold, 67, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018.

Howie was born June 15, 1951, in Van Wert County, the son of Charles and Helen Girod Mongold, who both preceded him in death. On September 27, 1975, he married the love of his life, Donna J. Warnecke Mongold.

Howie was employed at ASCO Power Technologies as a test engineer.

Survivors include his wife of over 43 years, Donna; a sister, Marie (Calvin) Runyon of Van Wert; four brothers, Roger (Deb) Mongold of Van Wert, Ed (Bobbie) Mongold of Washington Court House, Paul (Cheryl) Mongold of Shelby, and Carl (Jody) Mongold of Phoenix, Arizona; and extended family and friends.

A sister, Ruth O’Neal, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association or Second Harvest Food Bank.

