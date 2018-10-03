Waterman, Dunham to wed this month

Steve and Gloria Waterman of Rockford announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Jenna, to Joel Dunham of Payne, son of Byron and Jody Dunham of Haviland.

The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2016 graduate from the University of Mount Union, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and exercise science. In July 2018 she completed Kettering College’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program and recently was certified as a physician assistant by the NCCPA.

The future groom is a 2004 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and a 2008 graduate of The Ohio State University earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He is sole owner and president of Ovation Insurance Agency Inc. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the 2018 winner of the Indiana PIA “Young Insurance Professional of the Year” award.

The couple will wed Saturday, October 6, 2018, at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana.