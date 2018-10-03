Career visits

Crestview sophomores recently explored potential career options within Van Wert County with the help of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. Students visited the Van Wert Municipal Building and heard from City Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, who discussed the various jobs and departments within the city offices. Students (above) tour the fire department, while other students visited Braun Industries (below) and Alliance Automation, and also received information from Development Director Stacy Adam to round out the trip. Crestview photo