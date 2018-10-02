Random Thoughts: NWC, officiating & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts are about the high school football season, key NWC games, OSU-Penn State and officiating.

Week No. 7 already?

It’s hard to believe it’s Week No. 7 of the high school football season. It’s been a fun one so far, and it looks like a number of area teams will keep playing after Week No. 10.

Close to home, Crestview is a virtual lock to get in, and Van Wert is getting closer to nabbing a spot. The Cougars do need at least two more wins to get in, but if the team keeps playing like it has in recent games, the wins will come.

If both teams qualify, both will play on Saturday, November 3.

Big NWC showdown on Friday

Spencerville will host Columbus Grove on Friday and there’s a lot on the line, especially for the Bearcats, who need a win to stay in the NWC title race and to stay in the playoff picture. A loss would most likely eliminate them from at least a league title share and would be a severe blow to Spencerville’s playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, a Columbus Grove win could lead to a outright conference title, and would go a long way in securing a playoff spot.

Key NWC showdown tonight

Lincolnview and Crestview will play a key NWC volleyball match tonight at Lincolnview High School. The junior varsity match will start at 5:30, and the varsity match will begin at approximately 7.

Lincolnview and Crestview are in the hunt for the NWC title and both are fun to watch.

Best of luck to both teams.

OSU vs. Penn State

Honestly, Penn State probably did everything but win Saturday night’s game. I do believe Dwayne Haskins was rattled for a while, but he came through went it counted.

It’s a game Ohio State fans will talk about for quite some time.

NFL officiating

It’s kind of irritating when the NFL front office apologizes for blown officiating calls in a game. While it’s okay that they usually admit the mistake(s), what does it matter after the fact? It’s not like it’s going to change the outcome of a game.

High school officiating

I read a recent piece in the Toledo Blade about an official quitting the job. Why? Because of “constant verbal harassment from players, coaches and spectators.”

The story also quotes a former official whose crew needed to be escorted to their cars after a game. Wow.

To anyone who goes to watch a youth, junior high or high school sporting event – just remember, the money you pay to get in entitles you to be admitted, not to constantly harass, belittle and scream at players, coaches and officials. It’s not good for anyone, and no one wants to be around someone who acts like that.

No one says you have to use your “library voice”, no one says you have to agree with every call, and no one says you can’t grumble or complain. But there is a limit.

To anyone who says “they can take it, they’re getting paid” – that’s ridiculous. Yes, they’re getting paid, probably somewhere between $40-$100. Let’s say you were in that spot – would you want someone constantly calling you and/or your family names, questioning your integrity, etc.? How would you like to be threatened to the point you needed someone to walk with you to ensure your safety?

Sports can bring out the best and worst in us. Unfortunately, the worst is becoming more commonplace.

If you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.