No change for Crestview in poll
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview remains No. 13 in Division VII in this week’s Associated Press Ohio High School football poll.
St. Marys (6-0) continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Division IV, while Coldwater (6-0) and Marion Local (6-0) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI. Lima Central Catholic (6-0) is No. 5 in the same division, and St. Henry is No. 15.
Minster (5-1) is No. 3 in Division VII and GMC member Edgerton (6-0) is No. 5.
POSTED: 10/02/18 at 6:32 am. FILED UNDER: Sports