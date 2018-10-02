No change for Crestview in poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview remains No. 13 in Division VII in this week’s Associated Press Ohio High School football poll.

St. Marys (6-0) continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Division IV, while Coldwater (6-0) and Marion Local (6-0) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI. Lima Central Catholic (6-0) is No. 5 in the same division, and St. Henry is No. 15.

Minster (5-1) is No. 3 in Division VII and GMC member Edgerton (6-0) is No. 5.