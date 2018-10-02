The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018

No change for Crestview in poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview remains No. 13 in Division VII in this week’s Associated Press Ohio High School football poll.

St. Marys (6-0) continues to hold on to the No. 1 spot in Division IV, while Coldwater (6-0) and Marion Local (6-0) remain No. 1 and 2 in Division VI. Lima Central Catholic (6-0) is No. 5 in the same division, and St. Henry is No. 15.

Minster (5-1) is No. 3 in Division VII and GMC member Edgerton (6-0) is No. 5.

