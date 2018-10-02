Local officials come together to oppose State Issue 1

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A group of local officials, including State Representative Craig Riedel; Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington Straley; County Prosecutor Eva Yarger; Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, Law Director John Hatcher, and Police Chief Joel Hammond; Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach; County Adult Chief Probation Officer Bruce Showalter; and several addiction treatment specialists, came together Monday evening to state their opposition to State Issue 1.

Yarger, who put the informational meeting together, first welcomed those attending before turning it over to those speaking during the event.

Sheriff Riggenbach was first up, and read a brief statement stating his opinion that the proposed issue would only undermine statewide efforts to deal with drug addiction.

“If changes are needed to Ohio’s drug laws, there is a process to make those changes,” the sheriff said. “That process involves the lawmakers that we, as citizens, vote into office.”

The sheriff said that Issue 1 is “an attempt to override our lawmakers’ ability to do what we elect them to do.”

The fact that Issue 1 would remove the ability to sentence those using, possessing, or obtaining a number of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, and other controlled substances to prison would also remove a tool used by law enforcement to get addicts to undergo addiction treatment, the sheriff noted.

“Most importantly, Issue 1 would take away the ability of law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges to do what we were elected to do, which is keep our communities safe,” Sheriff Riggenbach noted, adding that eliminating the threat of prison, as Issue 1 would do, undermines, not promotes, efforts to get addicts to seek treatment.

The sheriff also noted his opinion that Issue 1 would also increase local jail expenses, as well as medical costs.

Chief Hammond agreed with the sheriff, noting his opinion that the drug problem, already bad, would only get worse if Issue 1 was passed.

“We’re dealing with a pandemic,” the police chief said, adding that Issue 1 would actually undermine addicts’ ability to get treatment.

Judge Straley said Issue 1 takes away a judge’s discretion to formulate the proper sentence for an offender, while not addressing at all the issue of “ancillary” crimes — those crimes committed to obtain money to purchase drugs, or the drugs themselves, and crimes committed by people who are under the influence of drugs.

The judge, who said that some addicts are more at risk for committing violent crimes while on drugs, also noted that consumers would likely pay a higher price for goods if drug addicts were not adequately punished for committing ancillary crimes like shoplifting indirectly related to their addictions.

Both Judge Straley and Hatcher said the removal of accountability for drug users and those possessing or obtaining drugs, would create a big roadblock for getting addicts treatment as well.

Hatcher noted that most addicts will only go to treatment if forced to by the threat of incarceration.

“In conversations I’ve had with people in the treatment field … roughly 20 percent of people go to treatment on their own; 80 percent need to be pushed, and the push, for them, is the threat of incarceration,” the law director said. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s a reality.”

Hatcher said removing accountability for addicts would ultimately mean that the very people who need help may have a lot harder time getting it.

Showalter, who has 41 years in law enforcement, 18 of those as a probation officer, agreed with Hatcher that only a relatively small percentage of addicts will seek treatment on their own, unless the threat of incarceration is also included as a “stick” to force them to do so.

“Everyone wants treatment when their backs are to the wall,” Showalter said, adding that, without the threat of incarceration, more addicts would stay addicts, and more families would be disrupted by the drug problem.

He also noted that, with drug possession offenses lowered, drug pushers would likely ramp up their trafficking efforts.

“Drug dealers are going to get really rich,” Showalter said, adding that Issue 1 would also increase the number of addicts who overdose. “The bottom line: More dead kids.”

Mayor Mazur noted that downgrading drug possession to a misdemeanor would likely increase the costs the city spends now on medical transport and treatment and other expenses affected by drug use by city residents. The mayor also said it was his opinion that Issue 1 would also encourage more experimentation with drugs among city residents.

Ashley Koontz, who oversees the local drug court, also said there would likely be more overdoses because removing the threat of prison terms for possession would provide less of a deterrent for drug dealers, and for addicts.

Leslie Sowers, a supervisor for Van Wert County Children’s Services, worries that Issue 1 would create more addicts and also create a bigger problem for her agency, which attempts to keep children whose parents are addicts safe.

Riedel said that, if Issue 1 is passed by voters, it would “handcuff” Ohio General Assembly efforts to deal with the state’s drug problem. He also noted that, because Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment, it would be very difficult for legislators to amend it.

“I won’t be able to pass a law to undo it,” he explained, while also noting that the out-of-state financial backers of Issue 1 “don’t believe in our value system.”

Riedel also noted that drug laws need to be flexible and easily tweaked as new problems arise — something that Issue 1 would effectively prohibit.