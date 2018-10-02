Crestview, Van Wert in playoff picture

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, October 28, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

Van Wert and Crestview are both in playoff contention.

Van Wert (4-2) is the current No. 5 seed in Division IV, Region 14. If the playoffs began this weekend, the Cougars would travel to No. 4 seed Kenton (4-2) for a rematch against the Wildcats. Van Wert defeated Kenton 60-33 last Friday.

Crestview (5-1) is currently the No. 3 seed in Division VII, Region 28, and would host No. 6 seed New Bremen (3-3) if the playoffs started this weekend.