Volleyball, tennis, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 2 Wayne Trace 0

Lincolnview 2 Hicksville 0

Lincolnview hosted and won Saturday’s Volley for the Cure tri-match on Saturday, sweeping Wayne Trace and Hicksville.

Against Wayne Trace, the Lady Lancers won 25-17, 25-22. Madison Williams and Kendall Bollenbacher each had nine kills, Lakin Brant had 26 digs and Brianna Ebel finished with a team leading 28 assists.

Lincolnview also defeated Hicksville 25-12, 26-24. Carly Wendel had nine kills, Brant had 18 digs and Ebel had 31 assists.

The Lady Lancers will play at Hardin Northern tonight.

Versailles 2 Van Wert 0

Van Wert 2 Kalida 1

Van Wert 2 Elida 0

The Lady Cougars went 2-1 at the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday, losing to Versailles 18-25, 17-25, then defeating Kalida 19-25, 25-21, 25-19 and Elida 25-21, 25-11.

New Knoxville won the invite by beating Versailles.

Van Wert will play at Elida on Tuesday.

WBL tennis

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower finished fourth at the Western Buckeye League tournament at UNOH on Saturday. The duo lost in the semifinals to No. 1 seed Sanjana Rajasekaran and Katie Clark of Shawnee 6-0, 6-3, then fell in the third place match to the St. Marys team of Kara Danaher and Lydia Dabis 7-6, 7-6.

The second doubles team of Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski lost their semifinal match to Ottawa–Glandorf’s Kerri Ellerbrock and Alysha Verhoff (no score available), then fell to Makenzie Schroeder and Mara Stiles of Wapakoneta 6-1, 6-1.

Soccer

Van Wert 1 Cory-Rawson 1 (boys)

At MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Van Wert and Cory-Rawson played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.

The Cougars (2-8-1) will play at Bath today.

Van Wert 0 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights and visiting Lady Cougars played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.

Crestview will host Coldwater on Tuesday, while Van Wert will entertain Celina.