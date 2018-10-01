Tractor-SUV crash

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident between a Jeep sports utility vehicle and a farm tractor at the intersection of John Yoh and Elm Sugar roads. The driver of the Jeep, who has not yet been identified, was life-flighted to a Fort Wayne, Indiana, hospital. The tractor driver was transported to Van Wert Health. Grover Hill and Scott Fire Departments were also on the scene. photo by Rick McCoy for the Van Wert independent