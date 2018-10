Outhouse fun

Outhouse races were a popular attraction at Saturday’s Harvest Moon Festival in downtown Van Wert. The video above is of one of the early races of the day. The Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service team of Owen Treece, Drew Bagley, Jalen McCracken, Garett Gunter, and Damon McCracken eventually won this year’s title. The festival also featured food, family activities, and live music. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent