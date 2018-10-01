Local Dems open election headquarters

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Democratic headquarters for the Tuesday, November 6, general election is now open at the northwest corner of Main and Market streets in Van Wert (old Shine’s Theatre building).

Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Phone number is 567.259.7328.

Signs and literature are available and those interested can check to see if their voter registration is current, while information on times and places to vote is also available.

Democrats are also looking for volunteers to canvas, and man the headquarters and phone bank.