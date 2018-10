Harvest Moon Fest

Lots of people (above) showed up to have fun, play games, eat some good food, and listen to a variety of entertainment during the 2018 edition of the Harvest Moon Festival, sponsored by Main Street Van Wert in downtown Van Wert. Below, Ernie Geyer (front right) shows his prize-winning form as he gobbles down a doughnut during the Harvest Moon Doughnut Eating Contest. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent