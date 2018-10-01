Bowersock, Harting win at Kalida Invite

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

KALIDA — Alek Bowersock and Karter Tow finished 1-2, and the Lincolnview Lancers won their fourth consecutive cross country invitational, while Crestview’s Ragen Harting captured the girls’ individual title at the Kalida Invitational on Saturday.

Bowersock completed the course in 16:23, followed by Tow’s time of 16:38. Rounding out the Lincolnview varsity was Jacob Keysor in 8th (17:14), Devon Bill in 13th (17:25), Collin Puckett in 14th (17:27), Joe Sadowski in 23rd (17:37), and Jackson Robinson in 54th in (19:07).

“It was a great day to race,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “The conditions and the course were perfect and the boys took advantage of it. We raced smart and we were able to finish the race strongly – something that we were focusing on this week.”

“It was fun to see Alek and Karter finish first and second, and we had some major improvements from Collin and Joe. Those two have completely changed the dynamic of our team. We now have some legitimate depth at the back of our pack which now down to just one minute from our first to our fifth.”

Meanwhile, led by Wyatt Richardson’s fourth place finish (16:57), the Crestview Knights finished fourth out of 17 teams. Dayton Schuerman placed 27th with a personal record time of 17:53, Danil Lichtensteiger was 33rd, Jacob Forwerck 39th with a personal record time of 18:42, and Brian Myers was 46th in a record time of 18:50. Other runners establishing personal records were Hayden Tomlinson, Cameron Cearns, and Jayden Renner.

On the girls’ side, Harting’s personal record time of 19:56 secured an individual title and a third place finish for the Lady Knights. A total of six Crestview runners had personal record times – Emily Greulach placed 10th with a personal time of 20:57, Lauren Walls was 17th with a personal record time of 21:43, Lizzie Bowen was 25th and Destiny Tice wrapped up the scoring for Crestview. Other runners establishing personal records were Hannah Weaver, Makenna Tice, and Kiara Anderson.

“Our runners (boys and girls) made an important step forward on Saturday,” Crestview head coach Jeff Bagley said. “They have been paying attention to detail during practice and are doing a great job of being teachable.”

The Lady Lancers ran their best team race of the season by placing second, just 15 points behind Division II Napoleon. Lincolnview was led by another strong performance by Madison Langdon who placed third overall with a time of 20:04. She was followed by Madeline Snyder in 13th (21:12), Julia Stetler in 14th (21:14), Victoria Snyder in 15th (21:17) and Brayden Langdon in 21st (21:57). Rounding out the varsity was Rylee Byrne in 27th (22:32) and Dylann Carey in 32nd (23:11).

“We are finally starting to see what the girl’s team is capable of doing,” Langdon said. “They have responded very nicely the last two weeks. Our pack is finding each other early and staying together until the finish, and at the same time, dropping their times.”

“Madison has done a great job of placing high so that we are essentially scoring just four girls,” Langdon added. “ We still are not at our potential yet, but we are finding our stride at just the right time of the season. We have some exciting meets ahead and hopefully the girls can continue to improve and fight.”

Crestview and Lincolnview will run at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.