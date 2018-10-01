Who would show up for a show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio at the same time as the Ohio State-Penn State college football game? Turns out, nearly a full house came out to welcome Under the Streetlamp back to the NPAC with its inimitable mix of Doo Wop and Classic Rock music from the Fifties, Sixties, and Seventies. Of course, there was plenty of music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the group made even more famous by the Broadway musical Jersey Boys, a show that featured the members of Under the Streetlamp.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent