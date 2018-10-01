Monday Mailbag: October 1, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag centers around high school football, including conference and league races and the postseason, plus the NFL and Ohio State.

Q: After Friday’s win, Van Wert has to make the playoffs, right? Name withheld upon request.

A: There are no guarantees, but the Cougars did take a step toward a Division IV, Region 14 playoff berth with Friday’s impressive win over Kenton. The top eight teams from each region qualify, and Van Wert is currently and unofficially ranked No. 5 in the region.

Van Wert has bounced back nicely after two early season losses, and the team certainly is in a position to earn a postseason spot, but it’s probably going to take at least two more wins. The Cougars will host Elida this week, then will travel to Bath before finishing the regular season at Celina and home against Defiance.

Q: What now in the NWC, after Crestview’s win over Spencerville? Name withheld upon request

A: First let me say that Friday’s game (50-49 Crestview) was one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting game I’ve seen, ever. And I’ve seen a lot of high school games.

Of course anything can happen, but I honestly think there will be tri-champions this season. With no disrespect intended to anyone, the Knights (5-1, 2-1 NWC) will be favorites in each of their remaining regular season games – at Ada, vs. Allen East, at Delphos Jefferson and at Paulding. Spencerville (4-2, 2-1 NWC) will host Columbus Grove (4-2, 3-0 NWC) this Friday, and I believe the Bearcats will win. After that, Spencerville has Bluffton, Paulding and Delphos Jefferson. After Friday night, Columbus Grove will play Delphos Jefferson, Allen East and Bluffton.

Barring an upset or two, it appears the Knights, Bearcats and Bulldogs will share the title.

Q: When would Marion Local see Lima Central Catholic in the playoffs? nwobball

A: Good question. Both teams are in Division VI, Region 24, which is absolutely loaded, with the aforementioned teams plus Coldwater, Mechanicsburg, Troy Christian, Deer Park, Perry and Spencerville. In my mind, it’s easily the strongest region in Division VI. Region 21, with the likes of Mogadore and Kirtland, would be second.

If Marion Local and Spencerville finish No. 1 and 2 in the region, they wouldn’t face each other until the regional finals. However, because the region is so strong, there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.

My best guess is the Flyers and Thunderbirds could lock horns in a regional semifinal (second round game). I doubt they’d square off in the opening round, and I don’t see them finishing No. 1 or 2 in the region either, so Week No. 12 seems feasible.

Q: Why is Region 14 so spread out? It doesn’t seem right. Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve wondered the same thing myself, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s goal is to have seven divisions that are equal in size, especially Divisions II through VII. Sometimes, geographical sacrificies have to be made.

Let use Van Wert as an example – potential opponents for the Cougars could be Huron (about two hours and 20 minutes from here) Pepper Pike Orange (east of Cleveland, three plus hours from here), Clear Fork (south of Mansfield, two hours away) or Marengo Highland (not far from Columbus, roughly two hours from here). Then again, it could be St. Marys, Kenton or Bryan.

Don’t forget, after the first week of the playoffs, neutral sites are used.

But first things first, let’s wait two or three weeks so we can have a more clear playoff picture.

Q: Why does the NFL have it out for the Browns? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m guessing you’re talking about the officiating from yesterday’s game. It seems like the Browns can’t catch a break. Yes, there were some questionable calls in the game, but let’s not forget Cleveland had four turnovers. If you turn the ball over four times, you’re just begging to lose.

Q: Did Penn State hand Ohio State a win? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re talking about the 4th and 5 play late in the game, let’s look at it this way – let’s say the draw play was successful and Penn State went on to win the game. Everyone would say James Franklin was a genius. Since it didn’t work, Penn State fans are thinking quite differently. I thought it was a strange call too, but I guess Franklin was trying to cross up the Buckeyes.

