United Way’s Day of Caring initiatives very successful

Van Wert independent

It was a busy and productive day for the United Way of Van Wert County’s Day of Caring food and blood drives.

The annual Day of Caring Food Drive collected 42,829 items for The Salvation Army, Cooperative Ministries, and Trinity Friends food pantries. To put that in perspective, the total is more than 6,000 higher than the Day of Caring goal of 36,000 items, and nearly 7,000 items higher than last year’s food drive collection.

“This year, we asked our community to give the high-dollar items, such as shampoo, laundry detergent, dish soap, diapers, toilet paper, deodorant, and person care items,” said United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. “We received so many of these items that it was overwhelming.

“These items cost much more than a can of soup or a box of macaroni and cheese, so we are grateful that everyone gave more,” Smith added.

The United Way also collected $5,000 in cash donations for the food pantries to put on account to purchase items from the West Ohio Food Bank. The money will be used to purchase other items for each pantry.

“The food bank is able to sell food by the pound and in large quantities, so it is a win-win for everyone,” Smith noted.

Smith also gave a special thanks to staff and students and Vantage Career Center, who helped with the food drive collection.

“They make the event possible,” Smith said. “Our hashtag this year is #HowDoYouFit?; well, Vantage fits in nicely.

Smith said blood drive figures will likely be available sometime over the weekend.