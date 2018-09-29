Airport donation

Shown above are directors of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank making a $50,000 pledge to the Van Wert County Airport improvement project. The bank recently made the generous commitment to the project, which will greatly enhance the airport’s ability to provide critical services to Van Wert County. “The Board of Directors of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank recognize the value that the airport brings to the county and how important this improvement is for the growth of local business and industry,” said Van Wert Federal President Gary Clay. Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has been recognized by the federal government for its strong support of local community projects with an “outstanding” CRA rating, the only local bank with that designation. photo provided