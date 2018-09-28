Volleyball, soccer, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Kenton 0

Van Wert improved to 9-5 (3-2 WBL) with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 victory over visiting Kenton on Thursday.

Adrianna Grothause had 23 digs, Katie Coplin had 15 assists and 14 digs, Lainey Werts had nine kills and Jamison Clouse finished five blocks.

The Lady Cougars will host the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday, and will open play against Versailles.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

The Lady Lancers dominated visiting Delphos Jefferson with a 25-7, 25-3, 25-13 sweep on Thursday.

Brianna Ebel, Morgan Miller and Madison Williams each had five aces for Lincolnview. Ebel also had 26 assists, and Lakin Brant finished with a team high 27 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher had 12 kills.

Lincolnview (11-3, 5-1 NWC) will host a tri-match with Hicksville and Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

The Lady Knights earned a road sweep of Lima Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21.

Lexi Gregory celebrated her 17th birthday with 17 kills, 19 digs and a pair of aces. Maddy Lamb was 17-17 serving with 17 assists. Avery McCoy had 11 kills and nine assists, Bailey Gregory had 14 digs, followed by Lauryn Black with 10.

Crestview (11-3) will host the Frickers/Lady Knight Invitational on Saturday, and will play Arlington at approximately 10 a.m.

Soccer

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 1

At New Knoxville on Thursday, the Lancers lost to the Rangers 3-1. Lincolnview’s lone goal was scored by Kyle Wallis, with an assist by Blaike Kerner.

Lincolnview (1-8-2) will host Paulding on Monday.

Bath 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars fell to 1-11 (0-7 WBL) with a 5-0 home loss to Bath on Thursday.

Van Wert will host Crestview on Saturday.

WBL tennis

Van Wert’s two doubles teams have of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower advanced to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament.

At first doubles, the No. 4 seeded duo of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower defeated Abigail Hartshorn and Elizabeth Heintz of Kenton 6-1, 6-1 at UNOH on Thursday. Kline and Moonshower will play No. 1 seed Sanjana Rajasekaran and Katie Clark of Shawnee on Saturday.

At second doubles, the No. 2 seed team of Jada Buckner and Elizabeth Rutkowski topped Abigail Oberlitner and Kayce Sherman of Kenton 6-2, 6-0, and will play Kerri Ellerbrock and Alysha Verhoff of Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday.

At first singles, Van Wert’s Alli Morrow was defeated by Mariah Schroeder of Ottawa-Glandorf 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Allie Etter fell to Allie Vanderhorst of St. Marys 6-1, 6-0, and at third singles, Emma Rutkowski fell to Klanna McGee of Elida 6-0, 6-1.