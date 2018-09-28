L’view’s Bowersock wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School senior Alek Bowersock is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Bowersock, who was nominated by athletic director Greg Leeth, is a three sport athlete – cross country, basketball and track – finished second at last Saturday’s Van Wert Health Invitational. “Alek is an outstanding young man and an incredible cross country athlete,” head coach Matt Langdon said. “He has dedicated himself to our program and has put in a tremendous amount of time to get where he is today. He has been a joy to coach and his understanding of the sport has been a great inspiration and example to the rest of his teammates.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent