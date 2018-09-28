Football Friday Scoreboard: Sept. 28, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 60 Kenton 33
Defiance 28 Celina 14
Shawnee 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
St. Marys 63 Elida 13
Wapakoneta 49 Bath 7
NWC
Crestview 50 Spencerville 49
Columbus Grove 56 Ada 7
Allen East 35 Bluffton 7
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
GMC
Fairview 45 Wayne Trace 32
Antwerp 42 Ayersville 21
Tinora 21 Holgate 6
Edgerton 48 Hickville 8
MAC
Minster 35 Delphos St. John’s 14
Marion Local 28 St. Henry 7
Coldwater 28 New Bremen 0
Anna 41 Versailles 21
Fort Recovery 42 Parkway 21
Other
Lima Central Catholic 48 Woodlan (IN) 13
Fremont Ross 45 Lima Sr. 27
