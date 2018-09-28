Fair judge Photography Club speaker

It doesn’t seem possible that four weeks have gone by since the fair closed for 2018. If you missed the announcement at that time of the five new photography classes for next year’s fair, they are: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, People and Architecture.

While Van Wert Area Photography Club members were visiting with Carrie McKeddie after she had completed her photography judging duties, the invitation was given for her to speak at the club’s next meeting on Thursday, October 11. She accepted and said that she would give an illustrated presentation on “Photographing Waterfalls”.

Club members where more than pleased with her response and quickly decided that such a program should be shared with the public at no charge. So here’s an invitation to the reader to hear Carrie at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St. on Thursday, October 11, at no cost nor obligation. We hope to see you there.