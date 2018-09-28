Carla J. Miller

Carla J. Miller, 85, of Van Wert, died at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born September 6, 1933, in Van Wert, the daughter of Albert and Agnes (Bigelow) Lybarger, who both preceded her in death. On August 28, 1955, she married Theodore E. “Ted” Miller, who died June 30, 2004.

Carla is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Walter) Bartz of Van Wert, Joy Miller of Celina, Lori (Mickey) Sizemore of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and LeAnn (Charles) German of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Alexis Hanicq, Brian German, Miles Sizemore, Rachel Sizemore, Courtney Bartz, and Curtis Bartz; three great-grandchildren, Shawn German, Lainey Hanicq, and Emory Bartz; and a sister, Shirley Thompson of Ansonia.

Carla retired from the Van Wert County Clerk of Courts office. She was a member of North Union United Methodist Church north of Van Wert, through which she and Ted enjoyed traveling as United Methodist NOMADS for eight years. She served as an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and Van Wert County Hospital Lady Board of Managers. She was also valedictorian of her former Union High School graduating class.

Two brothers, Gordon and Robert Lybarger, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, at North Union United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association or North Union United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.