Jazz artist coming to Niswonger in Oct.

VW independent/submitted information

Any list that boasts the most successful Jazz and R&B artists of all time has to include Boney James. His impact on the music industry is undeniable, which is why his return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center was never in doubt.

James will grace the NPAC stage once again with his smooth, melodic saxophone in his second Niswonger performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 20, presented by Chuck and Karen Koch.

It’s been a full quarter-century since a young saxophonist and composer released his debut recording: Trust. James recently released his 16th album, this one titled Honestly. Those who sense a direct line between the two titles have already come a long way toward understanding what motivates the four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum-selling musician.

“I’m fighting the good fight to be my own artist and not be pigeonholed,” says the genre-blurring James. “With a record’s title, I always try to find something that will communicate the feeling I get when I listen to it.

“The feeling I get with this music is a sense of sincerity and intimacy,” he added. “The word ‘honestly’ really reflects how I aspire to live my life and create my music.

“One of the great things about music is how powerful it is,” James noted. “It can totally transport people. These are interesting times we are living in and the one thing I can do with the skills that I have is to make music that evokes a feeling and takes people somewhere … to do what I can to try and make the world a more pleasant place.”

A James concert is perfect for Jazz lovers, as well as those new to the genre. It’s never a bad idea to try something new and the Niswonger is the perfect place to do just that.

Along with Presenting and Season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, supporting sponsors for Boney James are Rex and Bev Fortney. Other Season sponsors include StateWide Ford Lincoln and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Boney James can be purchased through the Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.