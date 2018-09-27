CNB exec earns banking school diploma

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — Eric Faulkner, executive vice president-management for Citizens National Bank, was awarded a diploma at commencement exercises during the 74th annual session of the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Faulkner also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development for completing the rigorous GSB leadership curriculum. In addition, he served as a class officer and he was recognized by his classmates for his leadership skills.

The school, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central United States, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership.

Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

The Graduate School of Banking enrolls approximately 600 U.S. and international professionals each year. More than 85 esteemed academicians, economists, government officials, and industry professionals comprise the School’s faculty.

Citizens National Bank is a community bank based in Bluffton, with nine branches, including Elida, Lima, Van Wert, Celina, Findlay, Springfield, Defiance, and Toledo. The bank also has a presence in Columbus, where Faulkner was instrumental in developing the bank’s loan participation program.

More information regarding the bank can be found at www.cnbohio.com.