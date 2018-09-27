Another busy week in County CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

It was another busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with 15 hearings held on a variety of criminal offenses.

An arraignment was held Wednesday for Bailey Parker, 19, of Van Wert, who entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy, both felonies of the third degree. Parker was ordered held on a $100,000 cash/commercial surety bond and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 10.

Five people were sentenced this week. They include:

Christopher Wicker, 35, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced to 120 days in jail on a charge of falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was given credit for 80 days already served.

Nicholas Metcalfe Jr., 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Metcalfe credit for 69 days already served, and also ordered the defendant to pay restitution totaling $1,500 to the victims in the case.

Christopher Lindeman, 30, of Delphos, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a probation violation.

Rex Keysor, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced on three cases. He was given 12 months in prison on each of two fifth-degree felony counts: possession of drugs and possession of cocaine; and 180 days in jail on a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft. All sentences are to run concurrent to each other, and Lindeman was also given credit for 19 days already served. He was also ordered to pay the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office $98 in restitution.

Daniel Flory III, 61, of Miamisburg, was given three years of community control, including 10 days jail time, on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree. He was also ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Eight people also entered changes of pleas this week.

Kyle Foss, 20, of Auburn, Indiana, changed his plea to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail, beginning September 24, which is to run concurrently with a prison sentence he is serving in Indiana. He was ordered to pay $716.39 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Jonathan Putman 32, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), high tier, third offense in 10 years, an unclassified misdemeanor (amended from a fourth-degree felony). Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 22.

Kayla Jordan Russell, 27, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending her successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Bradley York, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Devin Walsh, 19, of Ohio City, change his plea to guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Jason Boyd, 37, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He also pleaded guilty to violating his probation by failing to report to probation as ordered. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 31.

Krystle Shinnaberry, 31, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Marissa Kreischer, 32, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was sentenced to one day in jail, to be served starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 31. She was also fined $500.

Two probation violation hearings and one hearing on a treatment in lieu of conviction were also held this week.

Jacob Thomas, 26, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. October 10, while bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.

Alexander Chorvas, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failure to complete an assessment as ordered. He was sentenced to three years of community control, including 30 days in jail, which began this week.

Milo Holt, 19, of Van Wert, reappeared for further hearing on a violation of his treatment in lieu of conviction program. He requested in-patient treatment and also electronically monitored house arrest, which he was granted, effective Monday, October 1, when treatment begins.