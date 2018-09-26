Mary Catherine Bollenbacher

Mary Catherine Bollenbacher, 92, of Rockford, died Tuesday morning, September 25, 2018, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born September 16, 1926, in Berne, Indiana, the daughter of Lewis and Laura (Kessler) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. On May 31, 1947, she married Robert “Rex” Bollenbacher, who died August 23, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Bollenbacher of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, and Dennis (Annie) Bollenbacher of Rockford; three grandchildren; a step-grandchild; and five great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Herb and Frederick Schaadt; two sisters, Luetta Laffin and Wilma Gehm; three sisters-in-law, Anna Rabe, Mary Rose Schaadt, and Eda Schaadt; four brothers-in-law, Merle Rabe, Dwight Laffin, Earl Gehm, and Harold Frahm; and a daughter-in-law, Patty Bollenbacher, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Katherine Beckett officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 28, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

