The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, May. 1, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

OTTAWA — Van Wert fell at Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1 in Western Buckeye League tennis action on Monday.

Van Wert’s Michael Hellman won at third singles, defeating Carter Welch 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

At first singles, O-G’s Craig Recker topped Michael Etter 6-4, 6-1, and at
second singles, O-G’s Kevin Recker beat Kannen Wannemacher 6-3, 6-0.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s first doubles team of Zach Balbaugh and Drew Kuhlman topped Kaden Thomas/Zane Fast 6-0, 7-5, and the second doubles team of Ben Schaub and Colin Welch beat Storm Pierce and Nathan Ruger 6-2, 6-2.

The Cougars (3-7, 3-5 WBL) will close the regular season today at Bath.

POSTED: 05/01/18 at 6:38 am. FILED UNDER: Sports