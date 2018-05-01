Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, May. 1, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — Codi Miller’s double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Crestview Lady Knights past Paulding 7-5 on Monday.

Avery McCoy had two doubles for Crestview (11-7, 4-2 NWC), and Lexi Gregory and Olivia Skelton each had one.

Victoria Lichtensteiger pitched all nine innings and allowed 10 hits, while striking out two and walking two. Paulding’s Aubrey Manz was charged with the loss after giving up 16 hits, while fanning seven and walking three in nine innings.

Crestview will play at Delphos Jefferson on Wednesday.

POSTED: 05/01/18 at 6:37 am. FILED UNDER: Sports