VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor is hosting “The Basics of Dementia & Alzheimer’s” on Thursday, May 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Van Wert Manor’s Assisted Living unit, 160 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Linda Pollitz of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will have a presentation on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Pollitz will discuss the types of dementia, who is at risk, the diagnostic procedure, and help available for those battling the disease.

All are invited to attend. Light refreshments and cookies will be provided. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Van Wert Manor at 419.238.6655.

For further questions, contact Janel Schulte, community marketing coordinator, at 419.302.4172.