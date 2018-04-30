VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health Pediatrics is proud to welcome Teri Grothaus, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (CPNP), to its pediatric team in Van Wert. Grothaus will join pediatric providers Jane Sande, M.D., and Allison Harting, Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP).

“We are excited to have Teri join our pediatric team,” shared Dr. Sande. “She has a gentle and kind-hearted way of working with patients that makes children and their families feel comfortable.”

Grothaus received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and received her Master of Science degree from Wright State University in Dayton.

Prior to joining the Van Wert Health pediatrics practice, Grothaus worked for Pediatrics of Lima as a CPNP; at Lutheran Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit; and at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

In addition to more than 24 years of experience working with patients, Grothaus is also a national spokesperson for Safe Haven Baby Boxes and has participated in several medical mission trips to Guatemala with Refuge International, a non-profit organization based out of Longview, Texas.

“I love what I do and am thrilled to be caring for patients at the Van Wert Health Pediatric practice,” Grothaus noted. “I see myself as both a healthcare provider and an advocate for patients and their families.

“It’s important to me to not only treat acute illnesses, but to teach healthy habits early on for each of my patients,” she added.

Grothaus spent much of her early childhood living in the Van Wert area and is a graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School.

“I’m thrilled to return to Van Wert and to see many familiar faces,” Grothaus said. “My first pediatric nursing position was at Van Wert Health in 1993. Though a lot has changed since then, I can confidently say that it’s so good to be home.”