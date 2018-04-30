Laura Jane “Peg” Schwartz, 92, of York Township, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 10, 1925, in Middle Point, the daughter of James Raymond and Mary Frances (Coil) Lewis, who both preceded her in death. On November 16, 1942, she married Robert Hanson Schwartz, who died April 29, 1998.

Survivors include three daughters, Sally Ann (Albert) D’Autorio of Kissimmee, Florida, Barbara Clark of Van Wert, and Sandy (Brian) Stahl of Trimble, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A sister, Eldiva Jeanne Pollock Wise; two brothers, Robert Myron Lewis and J.O. Lewis (in infancy); and a great-granddaughter, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Brian Stahl officiating.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

