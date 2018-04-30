Baseball, softball sectional matchups set
Van Wert independent sports
Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional softball and baseball will begin the week of May 7. Here are the results of Sunday’s tournament draw for:
Baseball
In Division II, the No. 5 seed Van Wert Cougars will host Wauseon on Wednesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The winner will take on Bowling Green or Toledo Rogers for the sectional championship on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m., with the victor advancing to the Patrick Henry district.
In Division IV, No. 5 seed Crestview will host Allen East on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to the sectional title game against New Bremen on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m.
Also in Division IV, Lincolnview earned the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of the May 8 Parkway-Delphos Jefferson game on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. Winners will advance to the Coldwater district.
Softball
Van Wert earned the No. 5 seed and a first round bye in the Division II sectionals. The Lady Cougars will travel to Bryan for the sectional championship game on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to the district semifinals at UNOH.
The Crestview Lady Knights are the No. 6 seed will host Coldwater in the Division III sectional semifinals on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the sectional title game at No. 3 seed Liberty-Benton on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m.
In Division IV, Lincolnview earned the No. 4 seed and a first round bye. The Lady Lancers will host Leipsic for the sectional title on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner will move on to the Elida district.
POSTED: 04/30/18 at 8:41 am. FILED UNDER: Sports