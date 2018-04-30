Van Wert independent sports

Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional softball and baseball will begin the week of May 7. Here are the results of Sunday’s tournament draw for:

Baseball

In Division II, the No. 5 seed Van Wert Cougars will host Wauseon on Wednesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The winner will take on Bowling Green or Toledo Rogers for the sectional championship on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m., with the victor advancing to the Patrick Henry district.

In Division IV, No. 5 seed Crestview will host Allen East on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to the sectional title game against New Bremen on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

Also in Division IV, Lincolnview earned the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of the May 8 Parkway-Delphos Jefferson game on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. Winners will advance to the Coldwater district.

Softball

Van Wert earned the No. 5 seed and a first round bye in the Division II sectionals. The Lady Cougars will travel to Bryan for the sectional championship game on Friday, May 11 at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to the district semifinals at UNOH.

The Crestview Lady Knights are the No. 6 seed will host Coldwater in the Division III sectional semifinals on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the sectional title game at No. 3 seed Liberty-Benton on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Lincolnview earned the No. 4 seed and a first round bye. The Lady Lancers will host Leipsic for the sectional title on Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner will move on to the Elida district.