The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, May. 1, 2018

Van Wert independent

A Virginia woman was stopped in Van Wert County with two children she had allegedly abducted in that state.

Camille M. Crumbly, 29, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested by troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol while driving a U-Haul truck on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. Crumbly was taken into custody on charges of child abduction, a felony of the third degree, as well as additional charges, including falsification, a felony of the fifth degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor drug charge.

A passenger in the car, Tineshia Monae Mack, 24, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was also taken into custody and charged with falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Crumbly was incarcerated in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending an appearance in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Mack was also held in the local lock-up pending an appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court.

The children, ages 4 and 5, were found unharmed and turned over to Van Wert County Child Protective Services until they can be returned to their family.

Troopers had received an Amber Alert describing the children, who were abducted in Roanoke, Virginia, at 12:18 p.m. Monday. At 1:33 p.m., troopers located a 2018 GMC U-Haul truck identified in the Amber Alert and stopped it on U.S. 30.

