Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars picked up their third win this week and third straight with a 3-2 tennis victory over visiting Elida on Friday.

The Cougars won all three singles matches, with Michael Etter claiming a 6-1, 6-3 win over Tyler Christoff, Kannen Wannemacher defeated Sebastian Kunkleman 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at second singles, and Michael Hellman topped Dylan Buetner 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Elida won both doubles matches – Jared Raminez and Nathan Smith defeated Kaden Thomas and Zane Fast 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles, and the second doubles team of Jacob Ramirez and Riley Kreps beat Storm Pierce and Nathan Ruger 6-4, 6-4.

Van Wert (3-6, 3-4 WBL) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.