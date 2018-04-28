Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Apr. 28, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars picked up their third win this week and third straight with a 3-2 tennis victory over visiting Elida on Friday.

The Cougars won all three singles matches, with Michael Etter claiming a 6-1, 6-3 win over Tyler Christoff, Kannen Wannemacher defeated Sebastian Kunkleman 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 at second singles, and Michael Hellman topped Dylan Buetner 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Elida won both doubles matches – Jared Raminez and Nathan Smith defeated Kaden Thomas and Zane Fast 6-3, 6-1 at first doubles, and the second doubles team of Jacob Ramirez and Riley Kreps beat Storm Pierce and Nathan Ruger 6-4, 6-4.

Van Wert (3-6, 3-4 WBL) will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

POSTED: 04/28/18 at 6:17 am. FILED UNDER: Sports