Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 4 Elida 0

Lawson Blackmore belted a solo home run and tossed a three hitter with 11 strikeouts as Van Wert earned a 4-0 win at Elida on Friday.

Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the top of the seventh inning. Blackmore homered to open the frame, Keaton Brown scored on an error, then Darius Eddins crossed home plate on an RBI single by Jake Lautzenheiser.

Lautzenheiser accounted for the other run, on a run scoring single by Nathan Temple, and he finished with two of Van Wert’s five hits.

The Cougars (11-3) will host New Haven (IN) on Monday.

New Bremen 4 Lincolnview 3

A two out, two RBI walkoff single powered New Bremen past Lincolnview 4-3 on Friday.

The Lancers led 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but a single, a hit batsman and an error loaded the bases for the Cardinals, who scored a run when another errant pitch hit Mitchell Hays, and drew New Bremen to within one, 3-2.

The next batter, Justin Tenkman hit a single that plated Patrick Wells and Bryce Blickle and gave the Cardinals the victory.

Lincolnview (13-3) opened the scoring in the first, when Chayten Overholt crossed home plate on a bases loaded walk. New Bremen tied the score with a run in the fourth, but the Lancers scored two in the top of the seventh. A two out single by Creed Jessee plated Brayden Evans and Ethan Kemler, and gave the Lancers a 3-1 entering the bottom of the final inning.

Chayten Overholt and Jessee each had two hits for Lincolnview. Ethan Parsons pitched 4.2 innings and allowed just four hits, while striking out two and walking two. Overholt came on in relief and struck out five, but was charged with the loss.

The Lancers will host Ada on Monday.

Wayne Trace 7 Crestview 6

The Knights scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and enjoyed a 6-4 lead, but the host Raiders countered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 win.

Crestview trailed 4-3 to begin the final frame, but a single by Brant Richardson scored Charles Stefanek, Caden Hurless doubled home Richardson, then Hurless scored when Derek Stout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Raiders were down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh, when an error plated Caleb Schaefer, then another error allowed Korbin Slade and Seth Yester to cross home plate for the win.

Trailing 1-0 on an error entering the fourth, Crestview got on the board when Stout hit a three run home run to left field, scoring Dylan Hicks and Griffin Painter.

Crestview (8-5) will host Paulding on Monday.