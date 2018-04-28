Van Wert independent sports

KALIDA — Two runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Lady Ladycats to escape with a 6-4 non-conference softball win on Friday.

An RBI single by Carly Wendel scored Morgan Miller in the second inning, but Kalida responded with three runs in the third, including two on an error.

The Lady Lancers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fourth when Sidney Jenkins singled in Destiny Coil and Miller.

Lincolnview took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Annie Mendenhall scored on a groundout by Lakin Brant, but Kalida knotted the score at 4-4 in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Emily Buss.

The Ladycats scored the winning runs an inning later on a two RBI double by Hannah Smith.

Lincolnview (7-7) will host Ada on Monday.