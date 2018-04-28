Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have announced that they will hold their annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, May 5, with registration at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, Van Wert, Ohio.

The shoot will start at 9:30, and a parent or guardian must be present during the registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls, and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under; 8 and 9 year olds; 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot which will be held in Findlay, Ohio on Saturday, June 2. The District winners will advance to the State Contest which will be held in Coshocton on July 28. District winners who advance to the state competition will have over-night lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

The rain date – only if pouring and/or lightning – will be May 12.

Mary Yackey, Lodge Youth Activities Chairman is in charge of the local event, and she hopes to see a lot of local kids participating at the local shoot this year.