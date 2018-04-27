Thomas M. Avery, age 70, of Rockford, died early Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

He was born May 23, 1947, in Van Wert, the son of Richard P. and Mary (Provci) Avery, who both preceded him in death. On September 16, 1972, he married the former Judith M. Frye, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include a daughter, Amanda (Eric) White of Rockford; three grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Susan) Avery of Kendallville, Indiana; a sister, Mary Sue McFarland of Indianapolis, Indiana; and one brother-in-law, Bill Hoover of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A sister, Jane Avery, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford, with Father Vince Wirtner officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

Preferred memorials: Masses at St. Teresa Catholic Church or memorials to the Rockford Recreational Association.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.