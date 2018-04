Kim Mullins, LPCC, executive director of child and family services, and Melissa Snyder, LSW, foster care supervisor, cut the ribbon Thursday on the Marsh Foundation’s new Foster Care and Adoption Center, 102 W. Main St. in Van Wert. The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides group homes, foster care, adoption, and intensive treatment. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent