VW independent/submitted information

A number of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans were on hand for a recognition dinner hosted by the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert on Wednesday.

This was the fourth dinner held so far to honor local veterans, but it won’t be the last. The VSO will be holding two more dinners this year, the next being on May 23 for any World War II or Korean War veterans who were not able to attend Wednesday’s dinner. Also welcome to attend the next dinner is any Vietnam veterans who was unable to attend previous dinners honoring them.

The last gathering this year will be a cookout held August 4 for all veterans and their families at the YMCA’s Camp Clay.

Veterans wanting to attend should contact the Veterans Service Office to reserve a spot. The reservation deadline for the May 23 dinner is May 7, and the cut-off for the cookout on August 4 will be July 23.

To reserve a spot, veterans can visit the Veterans Service Office in the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse any time during regular business hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, or call the office at 419.238.9592.