A large crowd was on hand for one of Community Health Professionals’ biggest fundraiser of the year: its Beacon of Hope dinner and auction, held Thursday evening at Willow Bend Country Club. Above, Chris Turner, wife of Glenn Turner, who died at the age of 53, speaks about her late husband and the care given to him by CHP’s Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center while her son, Scott, listens. Money raised goes to CHP’s Hospice Patient Fund, which provides hospice care funding. Below, Bob Gamble of Bee Gee Realty & Auctioneers, auctions off items during the auction portion of the dinner, while first-year emcee Tim Kindinger looks on.photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent