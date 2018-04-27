Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has been notified that AEP Energy Inc. will be issuing full credits on billing cycles 1-4 to Van Wert County aggregation participants who were picked up a month late due to the enrollment error.

The credits, based on each account’s actual usage, will vary by customer and will probably be on customers’ June billing, since it will take some time for AEP Energy to obtain the data needed for the credits.  For an average household that uses 1,000 Kwh per month, the credit would be in the $9-$10 range.

AEP Energy Inc. estimates that approximately 2,400 customers were affected by the enrollment error.

POSTED: 04/27/18 at 7:35 am.