DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Following an extensive executive session discussion, the Van Wert City Board of Education approved an emergency resolution of urgent necessity to move forward on construction of new bleachers at Eggerss Stadium and also affirmed the expulsion of a student during its April meeting on Wednesday.

Because of the dilapidated condition of the visitors’ bleachers, which school officials say are in danger of collapse, a discussion has been ongoing for a couple of months on the need to replace the structure. With the approval of Wednesday’s resolution, work can move forward on replacing the bleachers.

The board also affirmed a decision to expel an unnamed student following a hearing on the case conducted by board designee Steve Arnold.

Also on the meeting’s agenda was a presentation on a district K-3 Literacy Collaborative program given by elementary teachers Jen Arend, Donna Clark, and Kim Werling.

The innovative reading program, which is designed to instill a love of reading into young students as well as prepare them for the state Third Grade Reading initiative, combines student reading and writing with several levels of intervention for young students at Van Wert Early Childhood Center and Van Wert Elementary School.

Interim Superintendent Staci Kaufman noted that the district is considering hiring an occupational therapy assistant, rather than contract for one, noting that it could be less expensive to do so. Kaufman also noted the need to substantially increase substitute teacher pay in the district.

“We depend on these teachers,” the interim superintendent said.

Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton also reported that school officials would be talking to Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond and his staff about ways to improve school safety.

Board member Cindy Hurless, who is the board’s representative on the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, the organization that operates the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, reported that there has been some talk of expanding the NPAC. Kaufman said she would like High School Principal Bob Priest to be involved in any construction discussion involving the center.

In personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of VWHS art teacher Sam Tindall, effective April 6, and third grade teacher Cayla Wise, effective the end of the school year. Kaufman said Wise would not likely be replaced, noting that a current teacher would be transferred to fill the position.

The board also accepted the resignation of Family and Children First Council Fiscal Assistant Mike Owens. The district acts as fiscal agent for the Family and Children First Council.

Owens will continue to volunteer in the position during the transition period of his successor. Linda Hartman was hired for the position, which Treasurer Mike Ruen said would not be an expense to the school district.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the S.F. Goedde Building conference room.