Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — Van Wert defeated Kenton 4-1 for the team’s first victory of the season.

Michael Etter started Wednesday’s match with a 6-0, 6-0 first singles victory over Zach Collins. Kannen Wannemacher enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Taj Chahal at second singles, and Michael Hellman won his third singles match over Hayden Robinson 6-1, 6-4.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Zane Fast defeated Andrew Boyer and Cruz Bryant 7-6, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Storm Pierce and Nathan Ruger fell to Mason Bloom and Alex Stephens 6-3, 5-7, 3-6.

The Cougars (1-6, 1-4 WBL) will host Defiance today.