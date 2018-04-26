Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 8 Celina 1

The Lady Cougars six runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Western Buckeye League foe Celina Wednesday at Westview Park.

Lauren Moore allowed just six hits, while striking out one and walking three.

Adrianna Grothause, Laine Spoor, Katie Coplin and Moore each had a pair of hits for Van Wert, while Grace Spoor scored two runs.

The Lady Cougars (8-2, 5-1 WBL) will host Elida on Friday.

Bath 12 Crestview 6

The visiting Wildkittens raced out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and went on to defeat Crestview 12-6.

Victoria Lichtensteiger pitched five innings, allowed 11 runs, 13 hits, and walked and walked one. Kali Small finished the game allowing one run on one hit, while walking three. Lexi Gregory and Avery McCoy each had doubles for the Lady Knights.

Crestview (8-7) will host Lincolnview today.

Spencerville 4 Lincolnview 0

The Lady Lancers finished with three hits and were held scoreless by the conference leading Lady Bearcats in a 4-0 road loss.

Spencerville pitcher Julie Mullholland struck out 11 Lincolnview batters.

The Lady Lancers will play at Crestview today.

POSTED: 04/26/18 at 6:47 am. FILED UNDER: Sports