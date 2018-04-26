SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Work continues on Lincolnview’s new community center, and Superintendent Jeffrey Snyder told the Lincolnview Local Board of Education Wednesday night that construction is approximately 75 percent complete.

“Right now they’re doing a lot of painting in the facility, putting lights up in the facility,” Snyder said. “Soon they’ll be installing cameras, finishing acoustical ceiling grids, and installing the main entrance doors.”

Snyder added that the transformer for permanent power will be installed soon, and he said crews will soon floor the bus garage.

“The projected completion week will be the last week of June, but that’s a moving target,” the superintendent said. “I would say sometime in July we’ll have a grand opening for everybody to see it.”

On a different topic, Snyder said a decision to field just one soccer team this fall – a co-ed team – will stand. Based on low numbers on the girls side, the change was announced last month, a decision that didn’t sit well with some parents.

“We still feel it’s best to have the girls on the boys team this year, so we will not field a girls’ varsity soccer team,” Snyder said. “We want to have a varsity program a year from now, and we’re looking at how to generate interest at the lower levels and how to sustain that interest long-term.”

Sheriff Tom Riggenbaugh addressed the board about the addition of a school resource officer.

“I believe very strongly that a deputy in the school five days a week makes things more safe and secure, then not having a deputy here five days a week,” Riggenbach said. “It certainly is not a 100 percent guarantee, but it does add another layer of safety and security.”

High school principal Brad Mendenhall said the annual “Rivals United” campaign between Lincolnview and Crestview has attracted the attention of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“Mr. Leeth put together a really nice article that talks about that, and he submitted pictures to OHSAA, and their going to feature it in their magazine.”

The article is expected to appear in the fall issue.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock told the school board that the district’s permanent improvement levy is up for renewal this fall, and Snyder added a renewal would mean no new taxes. The district has until August 8 to submit paperwork to the Board of Elections in order for the issue to appear on the November ballot.

In other business, the board approved a list of seniors for graduation and announced this year’s commencement ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. May 20; accepted the resignation of assistant boys’ basketball coach Larry Clark; approved after-prom activities for May 6; approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2018-2019 school year; accepted donations of $1000 from AmVets Post #698 of Middle Point and $2837 from the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters, and approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lincolnview Local Education Association regarding revisions to teacher evaluations.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.