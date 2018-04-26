Barefoot anal xxx gifs xxx

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018

Van Wert Police

April 22, 2:37 a.m. — Virginia J.M. Schrader, 28, of Toledo, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and Jessie Zartman, 40, also of Toledo, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Market and Raymond streets.

April 21, 6:25 p.m. — Douglas A. Gallaspie, 37, of 8028 Richey Road, was arrested on a warrant issued on behalf of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office while in the 200 block of West Main Street.

April 20, 8:22 p.m. — Crystal R. Severe, 49, of Rockford, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Ervin Road.

April 19, 12:03 p.m. — A 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen from the lot of Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service, 650 W. Ervin Road.

April 18, 4:51 a.m. — Krystle L. Shinnaberry, 31, of 1122 E. Crawford St., was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia as a result of an incident in the 200 block of North Wayne Street.

