Gloria Ann Dull, 84, of Wren, died at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 13, 1933, in Adams County, Indiana, the daughter Elisha O. and Lois E. (Book) Merriman, who both preceded her in death. On September 21, 1952, she married Ned E. Dull, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Randall Eugene Dull of Wren; three sisters, Marsha Stucky of Aiken, South Carolina, Iris Hershey of Monroe, Indiana, and Ramona Nelson of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a brother, Larry Merriman of Fort Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. James Compton officiating.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Salem Community Church.

